Police to hold fraud prevention awareness meeting in Kidlington next month

Thames Valley Police will host a fraud prevention awareness meeting in Kidlington next month (October 18).

By Jack Ingham
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:08 am
Thames Valley Police will be holding a fraud prevention awareness session at Kidlington Library.
The meeting, which will take place at Kidlington Library between 5 pm and 6.30pm, will be run by Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn from the Thames Valley Police central fraud unit.

The session will be free to attend but booking tickets is essential as places are limited. Anyone wishing to attend is advised to obtain tickets either in person at Kidlington Library or by phoning 01865 373067.