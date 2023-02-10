Police to build new state-of-the-art forensics centre in Bicester
Thames Valley Police have revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art forensic centre that will be built in Bicester.
The purpose-built centre's construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by the winter of 2024-2025. It will serve as the force's main forensics hub, and it is expected to improve forensic services throughout the force area.
Cherwell District Council's planning committee granted planning permission for the centre to be built on police owned land near Avonbury Business Park on Howes Lane yesterday (February 9).
Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: "The programme is the result of a review of Thames Valley Police’s forensics services as a whole where we’ve identified the need to modernise facilities and increase capacity.
"In a world of rapidly advancing technology, ensuring the police stay on the cutting edge of forensics is crucial to keeping the public safe.
"In addition to the increased number of community police officers already announced as part of this year’s budget the significant investment in forensics, including the new centre at Bicester, will improve the speed and quality of investigations by those frontline officers across Thames Valley to help deliver justice for victims and ultimately help to cut crime."
Kay Hannam, head of forensic services at Thames Valley Police, said: "Forensic science can be the key to an investigation, in getting a case to court and delivering a timely outcome for the victim.
"It is an ambitious programme but it is an exciting time for Thames Valley’s forensic unit. Once complete it will provide our officers, partner organisations and most importantly our victims with market leading, cost effective and high quality services."