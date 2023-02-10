An artist's impression of the new purpose built forensics centre set to be completed in Bicester by the start of 2025.

The purpose-built centre's construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by the winter of 2024-2025. It will serve as the force's main forensics hub, and it is expected to improve forensic services throughout the force area.

Cherwell District Council's planning committee granted planning permission for the centre to be built on police owned land near Avonbury Business Park on Howes Lane yesterday (February 9).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: "The programme is the result of a review of Thames Valley Police’s forensics services as a whole where we’ve identified the need to modernise facilities and increase capacity.

The new centre will be the the main forensics hub for the force.

"In a world of rapidly advancing technology, ensuring the police stay on the cutting edge of forensics is crucial to keeping the public safe.

"In addition to the increased number of community police officers already announced as part of this year’s budget the significant investment in forensics, including the new centre at Bicester, will improve the speed and quality of investigations by those frontline officers across Thames Valley to help deliver justice for victims and ultimately help to cut crime."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kay Hannam, head of forensic services at Thames Valley Police, said: "Forensic science can be the key to an investigation, in getting a case to court and delivering a timely outcome for the victim.