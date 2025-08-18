Police are still at the scene of a major incident in Banbury today (Monday), after a house was damaged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside a house in Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury.

This caused the car to collide with a house. No injuries have been reported.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside a house in Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury.

A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in police custody at the current time.

Thames Valley Police said: "Woodgreen Avenue remains closed while we deal with an incident that was reported to us in the early hours of this morning.

"Officers attended and remain at the location carrying out enquiries. In order to ensure the safety of those in the area a number of properties have been evacuated while an investigation is carried out at the scene.

"The section of Woodgreen Avenue southbound between the Bretch Hill turn off and Broughton Road roundabout is closed. Please avoid this area - we will update you when it reopens.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43250421142.

"We thank you for your co-operation while we deal with this incident."