Police step up patrols in Banbury after man is critically injured in stabbing

People's Park, Banbury remains closed while police investigate the stabbing

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses after the man was stabbed in the incident yesterday, Saturday, June 11.

At around 4pm in People’s Park a 21-year-old man was attacked, sustaining serious stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No arrests have been made and there is currently a scene-watch in place in People’s Park, which is closed to the public.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Rob Platt, based at Banbury police station, said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon, and I am aware that there would have been many witnesses to what has happened.

“I am appealing to anybody who has any information to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220255119, or make a report online.

“For anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who came to the aid of the injured man. Their actions are greatly appreciated as they provided emergency first aid to the victim before medical professionals arrived.

“I appreciate that this incident has caused concern in the local community, but I would reassure the public that we are investigating the circumstances thoroughly, and although in the early stages of the investigation, are making progress with these enquiries.

“I would ask those who have camera footage of the incident to please not share this online on social media, but instead, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues, and if you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers and staff.

“I would also like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we investigate this incident.

“The park is currently closed, but we will look to re-open it as soon as we can.