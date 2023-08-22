Police share appeal to help find missing Oxford man with links to Banbury and Bicester
Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public for help locating Sonny Lindo, aged 39, who went missing from the John Radcliffe Hospital.
Sonny is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with two tattoos of writing on his right arm. He was last seen wearing pink trouser bottoms and a blue T-shirt with a skull and crossbones.
The missing man is known around the Oxford City, Cowley, and Jericho areas but also has connections in Bicester and London and could have travelled to Banbury and Kidlington.
Inspector Jamie Cuthbertson said: "If you see him, do not approach him but call 999, quoting reference 43230372460, or if you have seen him previously or have information as to where he might be, please add the information to our missing persons form."