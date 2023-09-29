News you can trust since 1838
Thames Valley Police have shared an appeal to help find a missing boy from Oxford who has links to Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
The police are trying to trace 14-year-old Ashdon who was last seen on Wednesday (September 27).

Ashdon is believed to be in the Oxford area but he also has connections with Banbury.

If you see Ashdon, please call 999.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, report to the police online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ or 101, quoting ref. 43230433951.