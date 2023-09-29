Thames Valley Police have shared an appeal to help find a missing boy from Oxford who has links to Banbury.

The police are trying to trace 14-year-old Ashdon who was last seen on Wednesday (September 27).

Ashdon is believed to be in the Oxford area but he also has connections with Banbury.

If you see Ashdon, please call 999.

