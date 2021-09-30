Police seize suspected heroin and crack cocaine during arrest of teenager in Bicester
Thames Valley Police seized suspected class A drugs during the arrest of a teenager today (Thursday September 30) in Bicester.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:34 pm
Police arrested a 16-year-old youth in the Kingsmere estate of Bicester this afternoon (Thursday September 30) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Police seized approximately '80 individual street-deals' of suspected heroin and crack cocaine. Police also seized some cash and a mobile phone during the arrest.
The arrest was made during a proactive stop and search action by police.