Police seize suspected heroin after arrest of two people in Banbury

Police arrested a 36-year-old women from Banbury on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs this afternoon (Tuesday October 12) in Banbury.

Police seized some suspected heroin during the arrest. The woman was arrested after police use of their stop and search powers. She was interviewed, and later released under investigation.

Police also arrested a 38-year-old man from Banbury on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs today, Tuesday October 12. The arrest took place in Spiceball park following another proactive stop check by police.

The 38-year-old Banbury man currently remains in police custody.

No further details were immediately available about the arrests.