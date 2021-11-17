Police seize reported suspicious vehicle in Banbury
Thames Valley Police officers with the TVP Roads Policing unit stopped and seized a vehicle in Banbury after it was found with no insurance.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:23 am
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:30 am
Police stopped the grey BMW in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Police located the vehicle and issued a fine to the driver for no insurance. Police made the stop and seized the vehicle during the early morning hours of this morning, Wednesday November 17.