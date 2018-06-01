Police seek witnesses after Banbury Bank Holiday assault

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Banbury.

On Sunday, May 27 on the Bank Holiday weekend at around 3am, a 32-year-old man was approached by a group of six to eight boys outside Walford and Round Opticians, near to Master Kebab on the High Street, Banbury.

The group of boys engaged in conversation with the victim and asked for a cigarette. When refused, two of the boys assaulted the victim.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and attended the Horton General Hospital for treatment.

The boys are described as being aged between 14 and 17 years old and were wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, hoodies and trainers.

Investigating officer, PC Melanie Cannon based at Banbury Police Station said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a man who has been left shaken and sustained swelling to his face and a grazed hip.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have seen a group, matching the description, hanging around the area around the time of incident.

“If you think you have any information that could help our investigation please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180159738’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.