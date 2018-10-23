Police seek vandals who targeted Banbury’s Thorpe Way Industrial estate

Thames Valley Police is seeking the mindless vandals who smashed car windows parked outside businesses in Thorpe Way.

In the early hours of Monday, October 22 three people were caught on surveillance video damaging parked vehicles.

One of the vandals with a bat or pipe

CCTV images caught the vandals in action, who appear to be young males. One, wearing a grey or light coloured hoodie, can be seen brandishing a baseball bat or pipe.

BRS Automotive was one business targeted, with the owners VW Golf having its rear window caved in. The car was due to go on sale this week to go towards wedding costs.

In a statement TVP said: “Thames Valley Police is investigating reports of criminal damage to vehicles on Thorpe Way Industrial Estate in the early hours of Monday morning.

“At present, no arrests have been made, but anyone with any information, are urged to call 101, quoting URN 44 (22/10).”