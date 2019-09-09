Police seek attempted Brackley burglars

Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to following an attempted burglary in Poppyfields Way, Brackley.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 27, between 1.20am and 1.30am, when three men in a dark coloured vehicle parked up and approached a property in the area.

They then tried the door handles to a property and the door handles to about four vehicles parked on the drive before spraying the handles with an unknown substance and making off.

Anyone who has seen similar suspicious activity or has any CCTV footage from the area around the time should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 19000461296.