Police searching for sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough in Oxfordshire

Police searching for registered sex offender believe he might be sleeping rough - possibly in the Oxfordshire area
Steven Dunn, 46, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
Dunn has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.
Police said: "We believe he may be sleeping rough.
"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – https://orlo.uk/1wf5Z
"If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.