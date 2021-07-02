Traffic officers with the TVP roads policing unit said they've dealt with five suspected drink drivers, three of which resulted in collisions over the last three nights.

TVP roads policing officers took to social media with the following post: "Over the last 3 night shifts we have dealt with 5 drink drivers, 3 of which as a result of collisions. We are currently at Hospital getting blood from the driver of the latest collision on the M40 just north of Banbury at 5 this morning.....the picture speaks for itself."