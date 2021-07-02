Police respond to two-vehicle collision on M40 near Banbury
Thames Valley Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the M40 near Banbury early this morning (Friday July 2).
Traffic officers with the TVP roads policing unit said they've dealt with five suspected drink drivers, three of which resulted in collisions over the last three nights.
The latest crash involved a two-door grey hatchback vehicle colliding into the back of a lorry on the M40 around 5am this morning.
TVP roads policing officers took to social media with the following post: "Over the last 3 night shifts we have dealt with 5 drink drivers, 3 of which as a result of collisions. We are currently at Hospital getting blood from the driver of the latest collision on the M40 just north of Banbury at 5 this morning.....the picture speaks for itself."