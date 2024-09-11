Police release images after vandals damage model train set in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:13 BST
Police have this week released an image of a group of youngsters they wish to speak to following a criminal damage in a village near Banbury a month ago.

At around 9pm on Saturday, August 10, a group of people entered a property on Main Road, Swalcliffe.

It was reported that while the group was on the property, damage was caused to a model train set.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Jon Wolverson, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the people in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

Police wish to speak to the youngsters photographed about an incident of criminal damage last month.placeholder image
Police wish to speak to the youngsters photographed about an incident of criminal damage last month.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240383553.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice