Police release images after vandals damage model train set in village near Banbury
At around 9pm on Saturday, August 10, a group of people entered a property on Main Road, Swalcliffe.
It was reported that while the group was on the property, damage was caused to a model train set.
Investigating officer PC Jon Wolverson, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the people in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240383553.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”