Police release images after bricks were thrown at window in Banbury
The police have released CCTV images of men they believe to be connected to criminal damage when bricks were thrown at a window in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:17pm
The incident where bricks were thrown at a window on Edmunds Road took place at around 5.30am last Friday (January 27).
Investigating officer PC Liam Silcock, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident."
