News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police release images after bricks were thrown at window in Banbury

The police have released CCTV images of men they believe to be connected to criminal damage when bricks were thrown at a window in Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:17pm

The incident where bricks were thrown at a window on Edmunds Road took place at around 5.30am last Friday (January 27).

Investigating officer PC Liam Silcock, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident."

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230039713.

The police have release images of individuals they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage.
Most Popular

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”