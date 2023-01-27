Police release image of suspicious man approaching youngsters in McDonald's in Bicester

Police are warning people to be wary of a suspicious man who has been approaching youngsters in McDonald's in Bicester.

The man is offering them work but officers believe he is trying to distract them, so he can steal items from them.

Thames Valley Police said they want to speak to the man shown in this photo in relation to the suspicious incident that took place in McDonalds, Lakeview Drive, Bicester between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Monday January 23.

A police spokesperson said: "He was reported to have been approaching young customers, offering them work. It is thought that this may not have been a genuine offer and was part of an attempted distraction theft. Sensibly, the customers did not engage with him.

“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiries into this incident, please either call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/GOsBQ, quoting Occurrence 43230034781."