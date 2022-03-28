A group of offenders are suspected of committing 30 offences, including residential burglaries and motor vehicle thefts, in the Thames Valley and other areas of the country between August 4 and 21 of last year.

The offences were in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse, and Reading local policing areas in the Thames Valley as well as Wiltshire, the West Midlands and West Mercia.

Police have confirmed at least two of the incidents occurred in the Banbury and Chipping Norton areas.

One of the offences included a car-key burglary in Chipping Norton.

A property in West Street, Chipping Norton, was broken into sometime between 10.30pm on August 9 and 8am on August 10, last year. The offenders stole silver candle sticks and plates and keys to a black BMW X3 from the property before taking the vehicle from outside the home.

In a separate incident from August 2021 number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Hopcraft Lane, Deddington, sometime between 8pm on August 16 and 2pm on August 17, last year.

Detective Constable Jamie Lawes, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this man as we believe he may have information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If it is you pictured, or you recognise the man in the image, please get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference number 43210382986.