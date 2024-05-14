Police release image in search for two men after theft from Banbury area village shop
Northamptonshire Police officers have been investigating a theft from the Co-op shop in High Street, Middleton Cheney and have released a CCTV image of two men who they believe may have information which could assist them.
At about 4.25pm on Monday, April 22, two people entered the Co-op and concealed items in their jackets before walking out of the shop without attempting to offer payment.
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 24000234756 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.