Police release image following Banbury robbery

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of two women who may have important information about a robbery in Banbury.

At around 12pm on Thursday, April 25, the victim, an 86-year-old man, was followed by two women along the High Street and Butchers Row into Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Police news

Whilst knocking the victim off balance they managed to steal an amount of cash from his jacket pocket.

Investigating officer, PC James Hopkin, based at Banbury police station said: “I would like to speak to the women in this image as I believe they could have vital information about our investigation.

“If you know these women, or have any information as to their whereabouts, please call 101 or visit our website quoting reference 43190123784.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”