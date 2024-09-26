Police release E-Fit of suspect following sexual assault in Banbury – can you help?

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an E-Fit following a sexual assault in Banbury.

As we previously reported, the assault happened between 2am and 2.40am on Sunday September 8.

A woman was walking in woodland between Beaumont Close and Griffith Road, when a man walked up behind her and sexually assaulted her. The offender then ran away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police said: "The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft 1ins tall, aged in his late twenties, with blonde hair, which is shorter at the side and longer on the top. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans or trousers. He did not have any tattoos, piercings or jewellery."

Police have released this E-Fit following a sexual assault in Banbury.Police have released this E-Fit following a sexual assault in Banbury.
Police have released this E-Fit following a sexual assault in Banbury.

Detective Constable Owen Farniss, said: “This was a concerning incident and we are continuing our investigation.

“We are releasing an E-fit of a man we wish to trace and would ask anyone who recognises this individual to please get in touch.

“We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240432051.”

"Or you can provide your information through our online form."