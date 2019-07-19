Police release CCTV picture following criminal damage

Thames Valley Police want to speak to this man after two church door locks were glued shut in Bicester.

At around 5.10am on Friday, June 28, an offender poured glue into the locks of the front and back doors of a church on the Causeway.

Investigating officer PC Tina Maulson based at Bicester police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that the man pictured may have vital information about this incident.

“I urge anyone who recognises this man to contact police on 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190195605’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”