Police release CCTV images of two people wanted for questioning in connection to theft from a Banbury business

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of two people they believe have ‘vital information’ in connection to a theft from a business in Banbury.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday May 21 in Wilko’s, Bridge Street.

The victim, a man in his 90s, was shopping when two offenders distracted him and then stole his wallet, which had an amount of cash in it.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating officer PS Sarah Nash, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the people in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 432202210666.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”