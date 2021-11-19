BTP officers are investigating an incident of upskirting at Banbury station.

The incident happened when a woman walked by the ticket counter and noticed a man following her and pointing his phone camera up her skirt. The incident occurred at 2.15pm on Tuesday July 20.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 297 of 20/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise this man? British Transport Police have released CCTV images in connection to an upskirting incident at Banbury station. (Image from BTP website)