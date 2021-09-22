At approximately 3.15am on Friday September 3, an unknown man entered an unlocked porch of a house in Bloxham Road, Banbury.

No property was stolen and the man then left the scene.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Leney, based at Banbury police station, said: “Although nothing was taken in this incident, a man was seen entering a property.

“I am releasing these images as I believe the man pictured may have vital information that can assist my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or you believe this could be you, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 43210395628, or make a report online.”