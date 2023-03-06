News you can trust since 1838
Police release CCTV images after New Year's Eve assault on staff at Bicester Tesco

The police want to speak with two men they believe they may have information about an assault at a Bicester store last year.

By Jack Ingham
4 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:49pm
Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of men they wish to speak to in regards to an assault in Bicester Tesco.
The incident happened last New Year's Eve around 8.15pm at the Nightingale Place store when the offenders assaulted staff after being asked to pay for goods they had consumed inside the shop.

PC Phil Morri, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.”

“You can get in touch by either making a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220584264.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”