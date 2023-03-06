Police release CCTV images after New Year's Eve assault on staff at Bicester Tesco

The incident happened last New Year's Eve around 8.15pm at the Nightingale Place store when the offenders assaulted staff after being asked to pay for goods they had consumed inside the shop.
PC Phil Morri, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.”
“You can get in touch by either making a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220584264.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”