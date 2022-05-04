Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an assault at a pub in the town centre of Banbury over the bank holiday weekend.

The incident happened at the Dog and Gun public house, North Bar Street, Banbury at 12.28am on Sunday May 1.

A man entered through the main doors of the pub and hit another man in the head, knocking him to the floor. The offender then ran away towards People’s Park, Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for assessment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Beard, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220185190.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”