Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection to voyeurism incident in Banbury

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man who may have information relating to an incident of voyeurism in Banbury.

The incident took place at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre between 4.08 and 4.38pm on Tuesday January 11.

Investigating officer PC Sophie Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “Voyeurism is an extremely intrusive crime, and this has been an upsetting and embarrassing ordeal for the victim.

“I would like to speak to the man in this image as I believe he could have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any other details which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220014808.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”