Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection to theft from a vehicle in Brackley

Northamptonshire Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a theft from a car in Brackley.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 12, between 11.55am and 12pm in Poppyfields Way, Brackley. The offence happened when a man pushing a bicycle broke into a blue Audi and stole items from within. Police say air pods, sunglasses and a data card were stolen during the break-in.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and him, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000086565.

