Police release CCTV image of man connected to Banbury nightclub assault
Police have released this photo after a man was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head in a Banbury nightclub.
He suffered a fractured eye socket which needed hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
Officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he has information about the assault, which happened at around 2.20am on December 10.
The victim, a man in his forties, was in the toilets upstairs in Zinc nightclub when he became involved in an altercation with another man.
The victim was punched and kicked numerous times to the head.
Investigating officer, PC Daniel Lees said: “We are releasing this CCTV image as we believe the man pictured may have information about what happened.“We’d also appeal to anyone who was in the club at the time and who saw what happened, or who has any information, to please get in touch.“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220554876."