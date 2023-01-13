Police release CCTV image of man connected to Banbury nightclub assault

Thames Valley Police released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to.

He suffered a fractured eye socket which needed hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he has information about the assault, which happened at around 2.20am on December 10.

Advertisement

The victim, a man in his forties, was in the toilets upstairs in Zinc nightclub when he became involved in an altercation with another man.

The victim of the assault sustained a fractured eye socket due to being kicked and punched.

The victim was punched and kicked numerous times to the head.