A handbag was taken from a bench outside Sainsbury’s in Pioneer Way at around 12.10pm yesterday, Friday October 22.

The hand bag contained the victims purse and a large quantity of money.

Investigating officer, PC Jon Livingston, based at Bicester police station, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image as we believe this person may have information that could help us with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210476998.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website.”