At around 10.15pm on Wednesday May 4, a man entered a partly finished extension to a property on Bath Road. He was caught by the occupier and ran off.

Investigating officer DC Matthew Leney said: “We believe that the man pictured in the CCTV may have information about the incident."

Anyone with information can call police on Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43220192462.