Police release CCTV image after Avon Dassett assault

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an assault at Avon Bassett Hills.

Between 5pm and 11pm on August 20, the victim, a boy in his teens, sustained a cut to his head and grazes to his back, shoulders and arm.

Police want to speak with this man

He was taken to Horton General Hospital, Banbury where he received treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Deborah Clements, based at Banbury police station said: “I am releasing this image as I believe the man pictured may have vital information about the incident.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man, or if you think this is you, to please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190313597’.

“I would also ask anyone who may have any information about the incident to please come forward.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”