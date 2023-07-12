Police release CCTV footage in connection to Bicester shoplifting and assault incident
The police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to regarding a shoplifting and assault incident in Bicester.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
The incident occurred on Friday June 30, at the Sports Direct store on Bure Place in the town centre.
Police would like to speak with the man captured in the CCTV footage as well as members of the public who intervened, as they believe they may have vital information.
If you have any information, call the police on 101 and quote 43230288573.