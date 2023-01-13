Police raid large cannabis farm in Banbury residential area
Police have carried out a drugs raid this morning (Friday) on a house in a residential area of Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:27am
Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury today after police officers carried out a warrant on a large cannabis farm inside a residential property.
Officers will remain on scene throughout the rest of the morning if residents have any questions or concerns.
Anyone with any information can call police on 101.