Police raid large cannabis farm in Banbury residential area

Police have carried out a drugs raid this morning (Friday) on a house in a residential area of Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:27am
Officers discovered a large cannabis farm inside the property.
Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury today after police officers carried out a warrant on a large cannabis farm inside a residential property.

Officers will remain on scene throughout the rest of the morning if residents have any questions or concerns.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101.

Police officers will remain in the Bretch Hill area all morning to answer questions and concerns from the public.