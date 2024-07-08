Police officers praised for their work investigating Middle Barton sexual assault case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four officers and three members of Thames Valley Police staff have been praised for their work on a sensitive and complex sexual assault case that took place in Middle Barton.

The officers and staff were commended for their roles in the investigation and conviction of Middle Barton resident Luiz Da Silvaneto in July 2022.

Da Silvaneto was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of incapacitating two men using a suspected GHB drug and sexually assaulting them.

During the trial, the court heard how Da Silvaneto encouraged the men to drink alcohol, which, unbeknown to the victims, had been spiked.

L-R: DC Rob Fisher, DS Simon Pond, PC Elaine Stout, DI James Holden-White, Lauren Potter, and James Williams.

The court also heard how the Middle Barton resident had driven one of the victims from London to his home, where he sexually assaulted them.

At a ceremony at the police training centre in Sulhamstead, Chief Constable Jason Hogg commended Detective Inspector James Holden-White, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, Detective Constable Rob Fisher, Police Constable Elaine Stout, interim media office manager James Williams, digital communications officer Lauren Potter and Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Matthew Walsh.

The seven were praised for conducting a detailed and thorough investigation and working tirelessly to identify all lines of enquiry in challenging circumstances.

They were also given praise for providing the victims with the “utmost sensitivity, care and support during the investigation”.

Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto, aged 36, was jailed for 22 years after he was found guilty of two counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity; one count of rape; two counts of causing a male 13 or over to engage in a penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The Thames Valley Police team also worked alongside the National Crime Agency to prove the movements and intentions of Da Silvaneto.

Collaborations with the Crown Prosecution Service in the early stages of the investigation also helped the team secure the conviction.

Senior investigating officer DCI James Holden-White added: “I’m pleased that the hard work of the investigation team and my wider team has been recognised, but it was due to the bravery of the victims in this case to go through the investigation and court process that we were able to bring this dangerous predator to justice.

"The offending involved the spiking and incapacitating of men with whom Da Silvaneto subsequently engaged in sexual activity. A number of further reports have been received since Da Silvaneto's conviction, but he has not been charged or convicted with any further offences.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have relevant information in connection with this investigation. Especially for the period between 2018 when Da Silvaneto first occupied the cottage in Middle Barton and the Men’s football Euro Finals in June and July of 2021.”

Detective Sergeant Simon Pond added: “This is the result of months of really hard work by officers and staff across a number of teams and departments and the Crown Prosecution Service. I feel so fortunate to have been part of this investigation and to have worked alongside such a fantastic team.

“I am also incredibly grateful for the courage and trust shown by the victims in coming forward and standing up in court to give evidence, which enabled us to secure justice for them and also prevent a dangerous offender from going on to hurt others.”

Police are still maintaining an open mind about the possibility that Da Silvaneto committed other offences and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information.