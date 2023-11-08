Police officer near Banbury jailed for six years after being found guilty of stalking

A police officer from a village near Banbury has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of stalking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Gerard Kennedy, aged 53, of King’s Sutton, was a serving officer with the Metropolitan Police when he committed the offence between February and March this year.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to his address following stalking reports from the victim. At the address, police found evidence that suggested the Met officer had been involved in stalking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer was found guilty on September 6 at Northampton Crown Court, following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police. He was sentenced to six years and six months in the same court on Wednesday, November 1.

Metropolitan Police officer Gerard Kennedy, from near Banbury, has been jailed for stalking offences.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Ashleigh Houlden, said: “I am really pleased that Gerard Kennedy has been jailed for such a significant period of time as it demonstrates the seriousness with which this case has been taken.

“Stalking takes over a victim’s life as they are always looking over their shoulder, always worrying about what is around the corner and where their stalker is. It’s an extremely invasive crime, and I hope this result, whilst not being able to erase what happened, provides our victim with some closure.

“The seriousness of Kennedy’s crime would be enough if he were a member of the public, but to have been a serving police officer at the time makes this offence all the more distressing. He was meant to be someone whom others could trust with the worst days in their lives, and instead he chose to be the type of person he once swore to protect the public from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope this case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take reports of this nature and that it doesn’t matter who you are—we will work tirelessly to bring you to justice. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped secure this result and the Metropolitan Police for their support and assistance with our investigation.”

A misconduct hearing will take place at the earliest opportunity with the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards.