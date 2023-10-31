Police officer charged with stalking and assaulting woman at Banbury home
A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with stalking and assaulting a woman at a Banbury home.
Officer PC Camron Noble, aged 23 and based in Witney, was today (October 31) charged with one count of stalking without a fear of violence and one count of assault by beating.
The stalking of the woman occurred between June 17 and 21 in Oxfordshire, and the assault took place in Banbury.
The officer is suspended from duty and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on November 15.