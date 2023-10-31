News you can trust since 1838
Police officer charged with stalking and assaulting woman at Banbury home

A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with stalking and assaulting a woman at a Banbury home.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:26 GMT
Officer PC Camron Noble, aged 23 and based in Witney, was today (October 31) charged with one count of stalking without a fear of violence and one count of assault by beating.

The stalking of the woman occurred between June 17 and 21 in Oxfordshire, and the assault took place in Banbury.

The officer is suspended from duty and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on November 15.