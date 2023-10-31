Police officer charged with stalking and assaulting woman at Banbury home

A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with stalking and assaulting a woman at a Banbury home.

Officer PC Camron Noble, aged 23 and based in Witney, was today (October 31) charged with one count of stalking without a fear of violence and one count of assault by beating.

The stalking of the woman occurred between June 17 and 21 in Oxfordshire, and the assault took place in Banbury.