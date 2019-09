A Thames Valley police officer was assaulted last week while assisting ambulance service personnel in Bodicote.

Police were called to assist the ambulance service in Blackwood Place, Bodicote, at around 5.35pm on Tuesday September 10.

On attendance a police officer was assaulted, the officer did not sustain any injuries.

A man, aged 18 from Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, he has since been de-arrested.