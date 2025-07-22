Police cameras picked up over 3,500 motoring offences in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire in the first three months of the year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quarterly figures released by Thames Valley Police for the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire area show that there were no fixed camera offences in January. However mobile camera sites recorded 846 offences over 113.26 hours of monitoring.

In February there were 43 fixed camera offences and 877 offences recorded by officers with mobile cameras over 101.25 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 70.5 hours of mobile monitoring resulted in 921 offences while fixed cameras produced evidence of 537 offences.

Figures have been released for motoring offences recorded by Thames Valley Police mobile units in the first quarter of 2025

Community Speedwatch cameras recorded 437 drivers in January, 449 in February and 55 in March.

TVP officers handed out 21 fixed penalty notices for mobile phone use while driving in January, 16 in February and eight in March.

They gave fixed penalty notices for not wearing a seatbelt to 17 drivers in January, 26 in February and 37 in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixed penalties were given out for 33 speeding offences in January, 44 in February and 43 in March.

There were 15 arrests for drink driving and 37 for driving under the influence of drugs in January; 11 and 30 respectively in February and 16 and 24 respectively in March.

A TVP spokesman said: “We prioritise enforcement and education for drink and drug driving, the non wearing of seatbelts, excessive speed and driving whilst distracted.”

The figures for the mobile camera enforcement are from TVP’s dedicated Safer Roads police staff and the fixed penalty notices are from any officer on patrol dealing with a motorist.