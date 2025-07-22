Police mobile cameras record nearly 2,500 motoring offences on Cherwell and W Oxon roads from Jan - Mar
Quarterly figures released by Thames Valley Police for the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire area show that there were no fixed camera offences in January. However mobile camera sites recorded 846 offences over 113.26 hours of monitoring.
In February there were 43 fixed camera offences and 877 offences recorded by officers with mobile cameras over 101.25 hours.
In March 70.5 hours of mobile monitoring resulted in 921 offences while fixed cameras produced evidence of 537 offences.
Community Speedwatch cameras recorded 437 drivers in January, 449 in February and 55 in March.
TVP officers handed out 21 fixed penalty notices for mobile phone use while driving in January, 16 in February and eight in March.
They gave fixed penalty notices for not wearing a seatbelt to 17 drivers in January, 26 in February and 37 in March.
Fixed penalties were given out for 33 speeding offences in January, 44 in February and 43 in March.
There were 15 arrests for drink driving and 37 for driving under the influence of drugs in January; 11 and 30 respectively in February and 16 and 24 respectively in March.
A TVP spokesman said: “We prioritise enforcement and education for drink and drug driving, the non wearing of seatbelts, excessive speed and driving whilst distracted.”
The figures for the mobile camera enforcement are from TVP’s dedicated Safer Roads police staff and the fixed penalty notices are from any officer on patrol dealing with a motorist.