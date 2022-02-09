Police seize approximately £220k worth of property, including Royal Crown Derby porcelain in theft investigation

Officers from the TVP Rural Crime Taskforce made two arrests in connection to the theft of trailers from a Banbury area village and several other neighbouring villages.

Police arrested two men, aged 47 and 23, both from Wokingham, early yesterday, Tuesday February 8, in Wokingham.

The arrests were made in connection to the thefts of trailers in North Newington (Banbury), Westbury, Turweston (Aylesbury Vale), Radnage, Marlow, (Wycombe Rural), Warwickshire x3, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire.

Police seized approximately £220k worth of property including a car, caravan, Royal Crown Derby porcelain, designer clothes and cash which will be subject to a proceeds of crime investigation.

Police made two arrests and seized approximately £220k worth of property, including Royal Crown Derby porcelain into a theft investigation (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)