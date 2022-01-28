Police make two arrests in connection to a vehicle theft in Banbury neighbourhood
Police arrested two men in connection to the theft of a vehicle in a Banbury neighbourhood last night, Thursday January 27.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:25 am
Thames Valley Police arrested two men under suspicion of theft in connection to the theft of a vehicle in Easington Road, Banbury.
The theft of a silver Ford Focus happened around 8.40 last night, Thursday January 27. The vehicle has also been recovered by police.
Police are continuing to look for witnesses in connection to the theft.
If you believe you may have witnessed this incident, or have any information at all, please call 101 and quote reference number 43220040199.