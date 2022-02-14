Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a property in Howard Road, Banbury, last night.

Officers were called by South Central Ambulance Service at 11.46pm last night following reports a man had been stabbed in the rear garden of a house.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

A 24-year man, from Banbury and a 19-year-old man from Hook Norton have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The 19-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley, said: “Tragically, as a result of a stabbing overnight, a man has suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the victim’s family, who are being supported by officers.

“At this early stage of our investigation, our belief is that the victim and offenders are known to each other, and as such, we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community, and we have two men in custody.

“There is a scene watch in place in Howard Road and also at Rees Court in Banbury while our investigation continues.

“These scene-watches are likely to remain in place for a number of days.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Howard Road last night who believes that they may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information that can assist this investigation to please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220067804.

“You can also report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“It is understandable that an incident such as this will cause concern in the local area, but I would like to reassure the public that this is a fast moving investigation and we have made two arrests.