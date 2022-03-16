A woman aged in her 30s, a man aged in his 20s and a teenage girl, all from Banbury, have been arrested this morning (Wednesday March 16) on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice. All three suspects remain in police custody.

The arrests relate to an incident on February 13 when Keith Green, aged 40, was found with a fatal stab wound outside a home in Howard Road, Banbury. Keith’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police have charged two men in connection to the stabbing.

Police charged Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, each with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article. Meadows and Gorton have both been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court this week on Friday March 18.