Police make three arrests with help from police dog Juke after vehicle pursuit in Banbury

Thames Valley Police arrested three Banbury men after a vehicle failed to stop on Queensway after being sighted driving at speed last night (Sunday April 10) in Banbury.

Police pursued the vehicle to Prescott Close where the three occupants ran from the vehicle.

One of the suspects gave up immediately.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second suspect ‘made off,’ resisted arrest and was then ‘tasered’ by police.

The third suspect was found by police dog Juke and PC Burton half an hour later hiding in a nearby bush.

Police released the following details about the arrests:

A 29-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and being in possession of a controlled class B drug.

A 38-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle when alcohol level above limit, drive whilst unfit through drink, failing to stop and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.

A 30-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and failing to stop.

All three men have been released under investigation.

Police posted a message on social media about the arrests part of which said: “This was PD Juke’s first successful track and detain following his initial licencing in December. Proud!”