Police make three arrests in connection to the breach of a closure order at Banbury property

Officers with the Banbury Neighbourhood Team have arrested three people from an address on Christchurch Court, Banbury.

The Banbury Police Neighbourhood Team said the following on social media about the incident: "The property is subject to a closure Order, which makes it a criminal offence to be inside the address if not named on the order.

"Our eagle eyed PCSO observed three persons in the address who shouldn't be, all three of whom are currently under arrest and in police custody.

"Closure orders are obtained in order to prevent anti social behaviour in an area and are an important tool in safeguarding vulnerable individuals. Breaches will be dealt with seriously and we encourage neighbours to report any such activity to us."