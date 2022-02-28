Police issue closure notice at Banbury property after seizure of suspected class A drugs

Thames Valley Police officers with the Banbury Neighbourhood Team executed a S23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property today, Monday February 28. Police served the warrant at a property in Jubilee Court following numerous reports of suspected drug dealing.

Police arrested three people, two men and a woman, on suspicion of drugs supply, and a fourth man after police learned he was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court.

Police seized suspected class A drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia from the property.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the TVP Banbury Neighbourhood Team said: "Our investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided in due course.

"Due to the anti social behaviour that is linked to such criminality a Closure Notice has been placed on the property, which makes it a criminal offence for anybody not listed to enter the address.

"This will be closely monitored by the Neighbourhood Team and we will arrest anybody found within the address that shouldn't be."