Thames Valley Police have made three arrests in connection to a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town centre of Bicester.

Police arrested three young men in connection to the incidents, which occurred over the last couple of weeks.

A spokesperson for TVP Cherwell said: "We will deal with anti social behaviour robustly and are committed to making Bicester a safe place to live and work.

Police issue 48-hour Dispersal Order due to rise in anti-social behaviour reports in Bicester (Red area in photo is the area of town for the Dispersal Order from TVP Cherwell)

"Due to the ages of those involved no further information will be released at this time.

"Please continue to report anti-social behaviour to us on either 999 (if in progress) or 101 following the event."

Police also issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order, which is in place from 4pm yesterday March 11 in Bicester, lasting for 48 hours.

Section 34 dispersal power can be used by police officers and designated PCSOs to deal with individuals aged 10 or over engaging in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder.