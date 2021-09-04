Police make three arrests after two drug-related incidents in Banbury

Police arrested a 41 year old man from Christchurch Court in Banbury on Thursday September 2 on the suspicion of being in possession of crack cocaine. Police interviewed the man and released him under investigation.

Police also made two more arrests on Thursday September 2 near Banbury.

Police made a proactive stop and search on two men in Broughton Road led to the recovery of multiple street deals of crack cocaine.

A 21 year old man from Birmingham and a 23 year old man of no fixed abode have been arrested and charged. Both men were detained and held in custody for court.