Police make three arrests after two drug-related incidents in Banbury
Thames Valley Police made three drug-related arrests in the Banbury area on the same day last week.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:56 am
Police arrested a 41 year old man from Christchurch Court in Banbury on Thursday September 2 on the suspicion of being in possession of crack cocaine. Police interviewed the man and released him under investigation.
Police also made two more arrests on Thursday September 2 near Banbury.
Police made a proactive stop and search on two men in Broughton Road led to the recovery of multiple street deals of crack cocaine.
A 21 year old man from Birmingham and a 23 year old man of no fixed abode have been arrested and charged. Both men were detained and held in custody for court.